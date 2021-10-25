Crystal Gayle Johnson, 34, Knoxville

Crystal Gayle Johnson, age 34 of Knoxville passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from injuries sustained in an accident. Crystal was a member of Salem Baptist Church and graduated from Central High School in 2005. Her family always came first and she loved being surrounded by them. Crystal’s family will always remember her contagious smile, laugh, and sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by biological parents, Carmella Bosiljcic and Donald Earl.

She is survived by her parents, Ronald and Sheila Johnson; siblings, Shawn Hyson & fiancé Rhondell Grogan of Knoxville, Donald Johnson & wife Amanda of Clinton, John Johnson of Knoxville, and Summer Cody of Knoxville; nieces and nephews, Morgan & Sam Johnson, and Shy’ion Hyson.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be at 11:00 am Wednesday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

