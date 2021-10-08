Critical Need for O Negative and O Positive Blood Donations

There is a continued demand for O Negative and O Positive blood types by regional hospitals and MEDIC currently has less than a two-day supply in inventory.  

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.  

Donors receive a MEDIC t-shirt and Texas Roadhouse coupon.   

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.  

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed. Masks are required.  

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.  

