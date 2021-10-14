Couple Accused in Murder of a Rockwood Man, Get New Trial Dates

According to a recent report in The Roane County News, two people charged with murder in the death of Victor “Danny” Letner, have been given a new trial date. Charlie Richard Martinez and Kendra Denise Ivey were previously scheduled to stand trial in Knox County Criminal Court on Nov. 1. Their trial date has been reset to Feb. 22, 2022. The two are each charged with felony murder, first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and tampering with evidence.

33 year old Victor “Danny” Letner was from Rockwood. He was found deceased in Knox County in February.

“Kendra Ivey stated that the victim came to Knoxville to have sex with her, and after not giving her the amount of money agreed upon, she had the victim drive her to 7048 Kodak Road, where her boyfriend was waiting to rob the victim for his money,” a criminal affidavit filed in the case said. “Kendra Ivey stated that when they arrived at the location, her boyfriend, Charlie Richard Martinez (AKA Rico), shot the victim.”

Martinez also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon. His mother, Diana Jeanty, faces charges of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence in the case.

MARTINEZ, CHARLIE RICHARDD.O.B.
06-JAN-98
IDN#: 1335288 
Document Type Booked/Served Charge CAPIAS 27-FEB-21
THEFT AND BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE (REV OF PROB)
Bond Type: DENIED Bond Amount: DENIED    NIA CAPIAS27-FEB-21FELONY MURDER, FIRST DEGREE MURDER, ESP. AGG. ROBBERY, AGG. BURGLARY, EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON.
Bond Type:  APPEARANCE Bond Amount: $1,000,000 SET    
Court DateDivisionCourt EventCourt Role
22-FEB-22DIVISION 1REVOCATIONDEFENDANT
22-FEB-22DIVISION 1TRIALDEFENDANT
IVEY, KENDRA DENISED.O.B.
16-FEB-97
IDN#: 1297870 
Document Type Booked/Served Charge CONSOLIDATED BOUND OVER17-MAR-21FELONY MURDER, FIRST DEGREE MURDER, ESPAGG ROBBERY, AGG BURGLARY, EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY, AND TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
Bond Type: APPEARANCE Bond Amount: $1,000,000 SET    
Court DateDivisionCourt EventCourt Role
22-FEB-22DIVISION 1TRIALDEFENDANT

