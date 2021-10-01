Constance Jean Applegate, Rocky Top

Constance Jean Applegate, age 66, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on September 28, 2021, at UT Medical Center of Knoxville. Constance was born July 29, 1955, in Rocky Top, Tennessee to John Henry Shelton and Anna Belle Wells. Constance was a member of the Church of God Union Assembly. Constance enjoyed cooking, sewing, and taking care of people. She loved being a grandmother. Constance is preceded in death by her sisters Carliea Mize, and Candice Mullins, her father John Henry Shelton, and her grandson Ezra Winn.

Survivors:
Mother   Anna Belle Shelton of Rocky Top

Daughter   Sara and Micheal Winn of Rocky Top

Grandsons  Jaylen and Micah

Sisters   Chanda Kitzmiller

              Charisma Mahan and Steven

Niece     Jonni Smelcer and Josh

Nephews   Joshua Mahan and Jaxon Mahan

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 1, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, October 1, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brandon Cookston and Bro. Charlie Emert officiating.

Constance’s wishes were to be cremated following funeral services.

Per Covid 19 guidelines, Hatmaker Funeral Home recommends that masks be worn to in-person services and visitations.

