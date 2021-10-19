Chiquita Jane Perry, Oak Ridge

Chiquita Jane Perry passed away peacefully at her home in Oak Ridge, Tn, on the morning of October 18th. She was 58 years old.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 5:00 pm and goes until 7:00 pm at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. Interment and Graveside service will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Liver Association or the American Humane Society.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Chiquita Jane Perry please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

