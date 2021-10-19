Chiquita Jane Perry, Oak Ridge

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Chiquita Jane Perry passed away peacefully at her home in Oak Ridge, Tn, on the morning of October 18th. She was 58 years old.


There will be a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 5:00 pm and goes until 7:00 pm at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. Interment and Graveside service will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Liver Association or the American Humane Society.

About News Department

Check Also

Malvery Virginia Cooper, Rockwood

Mrs. Malvery Virginia Cooper, age 69, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, October …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: