Carolyn Gill, Rockwood

Carolyn Gill, age 90 passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at her home in Rockwood, TN. She was a retired Secretary from Tom Hood Nationwide Insurance Agency. Carolyn was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood, TN. She was preceded in death by her Husband; C.J. “Red” Gill, Son; Timmy Gill, Parents; Saffell and Mildred Silvers, Sister; Patricia Miller, Brothers; Saffell Silvers, Jr. and Kenneth Silvers.

Survivors Include:

Daughter:               Sharon Radford (Steve) of Rockwood, TN.

Grandchild:          Ashlee Brackett (Wiley) of Spring City, TN.

2 Great Grandchildren: Austin and Cooper Brackett

Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Carolyn Gill.

