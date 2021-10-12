Carole Bailey Foust, formerly of Oak Ridge

Carole Bailey Foust, age 79, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away, September 4, 2021, in Jackson, TN after a long illness. She was born, April 17, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan and was a long-time resident of Oak Ridge. She was a member of Robertsville Baptist Church and retired from Walmart in Oak Ridge. Carole was loved by everyone she met, never meeting a stranger. She will be remembered for a life so beautifully lived and a heart so full of love by all who knew her.

Carole was preceded in death by parents, IsaBelle & Lee Bailey; brother, Clifford Bailey; and brother-in-law, Frank Murphy.

Survivors include daughters, Julie Shelton and husband, Tom, and Barbara Foust, of Brighton, TN; grandchildren, Bryson Shelton and Paige Stafford and husband, Jeff, of Brighton, TN, and Ashley Wilson of Yukon, OK; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Murphy of Oak Ridge; and many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends 5-6 pm Friday, October 22, 2021, at Robertsville Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Brian Scott officiating. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carole Bailey Foust please visit our Tribute Store.

