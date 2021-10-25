Carol Ford, Clinton

Carol Ford age 77 of Clinton, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. Carol was born August 21, 1944, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Donald & Harriet Dee. Carol was saved as a child and throughout her life, she enjoyed talking about Jesus. She also enjoyed flowers, birds, and enjoyed looking at Christmas lights. She was a long-time member of SOCCUM “Save Our Cumberland Mountains” In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her son, Stephen Ford; grandson, Jeffrey Perkins and brother, Don Dee, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Jajala Schweiger & husband Edward of VA, Robert Ford III & wife Marie of Clinton, and Barbara Bahn of Muldrow, OK; daughter-in-law, Edwina Ford; sisters, Emily Nerbonne of Alaska, Dawn D’Agnese of FL; special friend/caregiver, Anna Bridges of Rocky Top; 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral service to follow in the chapel. The family will have a private graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

