Carol Ann Rose, Clinton

Carol Ann Rose peacefully went to her heavenly home on Sunday morning October 3, 2021.

Carol was born January 30, 1941, in Clinton, Tennessee where she lived her entire life. She was a dedicated follower of Jesus and served in many capacities in church, most frequently playing piano and organ during worship services. She was a beloved and faithful member of Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church.

Following her graduation from Clinton Senior High School in 1959, Carol attended Carson-Newman College. She worked as the assistant to the Director of Clinton City Schools for over three decades.

She loved to read novels and studied her Bible daily. She also frequently wrote notes to friends to thank, congratulate and, especially, encourage them.

Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, Harold Rose. She is also survived by her son Kevin Rose and wife Cindy of Louisville, Kentucky; her daughter Kristina Tosh and husband Keith of Cookeville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Will Rose and wife Christina, Sam Rose, Jake Tosh and wife Julianne, Luke Tosh and wife Anessa; great-grandson Palmer Rose and great-granddaughter Annie Ruth Tosh.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 at Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton. A celebration of life service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the hospice provider, The Amedisys Foundation (www.amedisys.com) or to a charity of your choice.

