Carl Morris, Jr, Heiskell

News Department 11 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Carl Morris, Jr. age 90 of Heiskell, TN, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at his residence.  He was born on January 15, 1931, in Elizabethton, TN.  He is preceded in death by his beloved bride of 58 years, Billie Elaine Morris; grandson, Daniel M. Morris; parents, Carl Sr. and Winnie Morris; and sister, Charlotte J. Smith.

He is survived by daughters, Linda E. Morris, Karen A. Gambrell (David), Susan M. Smith (Jonathan), and Mary J. Black; sons, Paul H. Morris (Debbie) and Glenn A. Morris (Bernice); 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and one expected great-grandson.

At his request, there will be no services. The family asks for prayers through this difficult time.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Carol Ford, Clinton

Carol Ford age 77 of Clinton, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: