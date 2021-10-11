Cara Nichole Sauvage, 35

Cara Nichole Sauvage, born October 5th, 1986, and ascended to Heaven 35 years later on October 5th, 2021. If you knew Cara, you knew vibrance. From childhood, Cara always had an eye for flare and could pull off anything she set her mind on. While achieving her associates degree, she studied abroad in Greece. During this time of her life, she found herself combining her natural love and talent for art and cosmetics. Throughout her life, she has lived in Kingston and Knoxville TN, along with Charleston, South Carolina. Cara had a broad, open, tolerant loving heart and mind which allowed her to have so many amazing friends and unique experiences in her life no matter where she lived. Along with her associates degree, Cara also achieved her certification as a personal trainer through the National Academy of Sports Medicine. She taught many people strength and self-love, which was something she desired for everyone to possess.

Cara is survived and celebrated by her mom and dad, Reva and R.E. Nail; her sister and brother-in-law, Alyssa and Andrew Murray; her nieces who she loved dearly, Maisyn and Breck Murray; her beloved dogs, Pixie and Coco; her Aunt June Shular; cousins, Jessica Chevalier, Candra Carroll, Phyllis Sissum, Caleb Tweed, along with their families; cousins, Maxine Phillips, Pam Wilson, Brooke Taylor, Brandon Malone, Lexie Wilson, and their families; aunt & uncle, Cheri & Jeff Patton; cousins, Traci Watson, Travis Patton, along with their families and countless other family and friends who will continue to smile at her memory.

Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 pm, Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Faith Harvest Church located at 4850 Kingston Hwy, Lenoir City, TN. 37771. In honor of Cara, the family invites all guests to wear their most glamorous and/or pink outfits that Cara would have loved!

Cara’s desire was to always help others and even in her passing she continues to help others. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests any monetary donations be made in honor of Cara, to Align9, c/o “The Cara Project”, at P.O. Box 439, Kingston, TN 37763 or www. Align9.org. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cara Sauvage, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

