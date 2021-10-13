A gardener looked for his prize rose and found it taken. He was much dismayed and asked the others what happened to his special rose. He was told that The Master came along and saw the beauty of the rose and it gave him joy, so He took the rose for Himself, and now it rests near his bosom. On October 11th, 2021, the Master plucked Brieanan from His garden and placed her near his bosom. Please keep the family in your hearts and prayers.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Brienanan Jade Grace Jerome please visit our Sympathy Store.

