Black Sheep Signs Vocal Powerhouse Janelle Arthur

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Featured, News

Nashville, TN – Black Sheep is proud to welcome Janelle Arthur to their roster. The American Idol finalist and female vocal powerhouse recently premiered her poignant new video for her emotional self-penned song “Hand Me Downs” (featuring Dolly Parton) with People.com.

Arthur’s introduction to performing professionally began at the age of eight in Dollywood’s production of “Paradise Road,” where she portrayed a young Parton. Throughout the years of touring, Janelle has traveled the U.S. and abroad performing thousands of shows including multiple appearances on country music’s most hallowed stage, The Grand Ole Opry.

“The first time I heard Janelle’s duet ‘Hand Me Downs’ I knew she had a talent like no one I have ever heard.  When I had the opportunity to see her perform live that just solidified my belief in her gift. Janelle is a superstar and we are so blessed to be sharing this journey with her,” says Susan Hobbs, CEO/ Black Sheep.

The new music video, a sentimental look at faith and family, also revealed that Janelle is pregnant with a baby girl. This happy news came after Janelle and her husband suffered a miscarriage at six weeks in early 2021. 

“It’s hard to put into words what you go through because you have so many different emotions,” Janelle told People magazine. “It was as if my brain wasn’t prepared for the loss and the sadness of it all. I let myself cry and grieve. And then I just had to trust Him. I just had to trust God’s timing.”

“I can hardly believe it’s real”

“I can hardly believe it’s real. I have been sitting on this for a little while, but I have officially signed my first record deal,” Janelle shared on social media.

I am grateful for this new journey with an incredible team. I can’t thank my family and my hard working, dedicated manager Stephanie Maynard Gastley enough for their unwavering belief in me. Their encouragement as well as the love/support I have felt from my fans over the years are truly what has kept me going.

Janelle continued: “I have always said I would only sign a deal that was the RIGHT deal. Whatever I do in this industry, I’m either going to do it the right and honest way or no way at all. Black Sheep Label Group has that same mission and high standards; therefore, I am SO honored to be aligned with them and could not feel more hopeful about what we can accomplish together. I am thankful to God and I will do my best to give Him all the glory.”

