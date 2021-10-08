Betty Jo Hagans, Knoxville

Betty Jo Hagans, 83, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away October 5th, 2021 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. She was the wife of Ronald Hagans for 53 years.

Betty was born in 1937 in Anderson County the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Rucker. She received her teaching degree at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate Tennessee which started the foundation for her love for children. Betty and Ronald were active foster parents within the East Tennessee Community for over 25 years.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Ronald and daughter Sondra Leigh Hagans.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Hagans of Hernando, FL, Jonathan Hagans of Belleview, FL, Christopher Hagans of Knoxville, TN, Timothy Hagans of Knoxville, TN, and Cameron Hagans of Florida and daughter, Michelle Hagans of Belleview, FL. She had eight grandchildren as follows: Leica Larsen, Keelin Morris, Maddox Ellis, Cooper Ellis, TJ Ellis, Samuel Ellis, Silas Hagans, and Esther Hagans. Betty also had two great-grandchildren: Luna Baldwin and River Larsen.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Oak Ridge, TN at 10 a.m.

