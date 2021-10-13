Baby Born Inside Roane County Jail Today

Probably not the best place to have a baby inside the jail but it did happen today, this according to The Roane County

Sheriff Jack Stockton, who confirmed a baby was born inside the jail today. 911 dispatched Kingston Fire and an Ambulance to the jail shortly after 11am today after a female inside delivered the newborn. He told us via text message that the mother and newborn were both fine and were transported to Methodist Medical Center to be cared for.

Two days ago an ambulance was sent there to check out an OB call, it’s unknown if that call was the same female inmate that gave birth today.

