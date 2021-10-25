Anna Louise Clark Schutz, 64

Anna Louise Clark Schutz (Ann to everyone who knew her) passed into the presence of her Savior on October 20, 2021, at age 64.

Ann and her identical twin, Jan, were born on November 23, 1956, to Dr. Warner and Ruth Clark in Kingsport, Tennessee. With a tender heart toward sharing the love of Christ with others, she pursued a career in medicine with a Masters in Nursing from the University of Tennessee and served as an RN in the East Tennessee region. She married her husband Randy on March 16, 1985. In 1993, she transitioned into the role of full-time homeschool mom of 2 sons, Johnathan (28) and Timothy (22), who she educated fully through high school.

She had a passion for serving in the church, community, and homeschooling, and passed on that passion to her children. She was also widely known among her friends as a researcher, notetaker, and pruning extraordinaire, as she loved the outdoors.

She is survived by her husband, Randy, and children Johnathan and Timothy (Morgan and future grandchild), as well as her brother, Dr. James Clark (Annette), and sisters, Mary Ruth Grubbs (Mike) and Jan Dye (Gary). Her legacy will be far-reaching.

She will be buried at Fairview Cemetery in Jonesborough, Tennessee. On November 5, at Trinity Community Church, a Receiving of Friends will be held at 6:00, and a Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

