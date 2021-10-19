Ann Wilkie, Wartburg

Ann Wilkie, age 83, of Wartburg passed away October 17, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living. She was born on April 6, 1938.

Ann was a loving mother, nana, and wife. She enjoyed giving special attention to all the children she was around. She was a member of the 1st Baptist Church in Wartburg for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles Wilkie; parents, Luther & Chrystal Finks; In-laws, Melvin & Ruby Wilkie; brother, Harlan Finks, and son-in-law, Craig Williams.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Williams and Teresa (Cecil) McCarty; grandsons, Wayne (Kayleigh) McCarty and Bryson McCarty; honorary granddaughter, Dorothy Williams; great-grandson, Holden McCarty; sister, Barbara Houts and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family would like everyone to know that they can stop by the funeral home from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021, to show their respects. The family will meet Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Piney Church Cemetery for a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. with Bro. Tom Moody and Bro. Doug White officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ann Wilkie.

