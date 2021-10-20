An Overturned Truck Slowed Travel On Hwy 27 Today

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

Photo by Dudley Evans

Rockwood Police and Fire responded to a rollover truck on Hwy 27 at the entrance to The Roane County Industrial Park just after noon today. Upon arrival saw a Roane Metals Group tri-axle dump truck on it’s side and its load spilled. The driver was not injured enough to be transported to the hospital. One lane southbound on Hwy 27 was effected and closed until the cargo which appeared to be old manholes could be cleared from the lane and entrance to the Industrial Park. No charges were filed as the truck turning from the northbound lanes into the entrance had its load shifted and overturned.

Photo by Dudley Evans
Photo by Dudley Evans

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane County Commissioners Pass Resolution Helping Schools and Lower Taxes

The Roane County Commission, after an amendment to the original resolution, earmarked or set aside …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: