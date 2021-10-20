An Overturned Truck Slowed Travel On Hwy 27 Today

Rockwood Police and Fire responded to a rollover truck on Hwy 27 at the entrance to The Roane County Industrial Park just after noon today. Upon arrival saw a Roane Metals Group tri-axle dump truck on it’s side and its load spilled. The driver was not injured enough to be transported to the hospital. One lane southbound on Hwy 27 was effected and closed until the cargo which appeared to be old manholes could be cleared from the lane and entrance to the Industrial Park. No charges were filed as the truck turning from the northbound lanes into the entrance had its load shifted and overturned.
