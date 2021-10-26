A Lot On the Line this Friday Night in Region 2-1A

Week 11 of the High School football season is here, man does it go by quickly. You wait and wait for the season to get here and before you blink an eye, it’s over.

A highly contested Region 2-1A is a region that we will be watching closely this Friday night as there are many scenarios on the seeding of this region.

First off, Coalfield has secured the 1-seed with a 6-0 record. The rest, well, is up for grabs. Some people need help, others control their own destiny, and some need both.

Here is a look at the current standings.

Region 2 – Class 1A

Region 2 Overall Region Opponents Team W L Off Def W L Off. Def. Defeated, To Play Coalfield 6 0 255 66 7 2 361 128 Greenback, Harriman, Midway, Oakdale (COVID-19), Oliver Springs, Sunbright, Oakdale 3 1 111 77 6 3 206 187 Harriman, Midway, Sunbright, Greenback Midway 3 2 170 115 6 2 275 174 Greenback, Harriman, Sunbright, Oliver Springs Greenback 3 2 143 128 3 5 169 241 Harriman, Oliver Springs, Sunbright, Oakdale Harriman 2 4 141 181 4 6 211 311 Oliver Springs, Sunbright, Oliver Springs 2 3 98 75 2 5 106 150 Oakdale, Sunbright, Midway Sunbright 0 6 34 309 1 8 127 421

At this point, only Harriman and Sunbright are eliminated from the playoffs. Let’s take a look at the scenarios.

Oakdale defeats Greenback – Oakdale will be the 2 seed regardless of how anything else plays out. If Midway beats OS, and Greenback beats Oakdale, Midway is the 2 seed, Greenback 3, Oakdale 4. If Greenback wins and Midway loses, Greenback 2, OS would then be 3-3 in region and would own the head-to-head over Oakdale and Midway and would be the 3 seed, Oakdale the 4, and Midway would be out. The 3-way tie would be broken immediately because OS would be 2-0 vs. the other 2 teams. Then Oakdale has the head-to-head versus Midway, thus causing Midway to be out. If Oakdale wins and Midway loses, Oakdale 2…. (then the 3-way tie between Midway, Greenback, OS) Everyone would have split (Midway beat Greenback, lost to OS, Greenback lost to Midway but beat OS, OS lost to Greenback but beat Midway) So now you go to the Overall Records and Midway has 6 wins, Greenback and OS both have 3, but Greenback owns the head-to-head so they would be the 4 and OS is out.

As you can see, there are many scenarios that could have a team going from 2nd place to completely out of the playoffs. This is what makes high school football so much fun to watch and keep up with.

Join us on Friday night at 10pm on the Free Medical Clinic Friday Night Scoreboard Show and find out who won, who lost, and where your team will be going in the playoffs.

Also, please remember that all kick-off times are at 7pm local time during the playoffs.

