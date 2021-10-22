46 TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL CADETS PINNED

Troopers now begin 400 hours of field training

NASHVILLE – On October 18, 46 members of Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) cadet class #1021 were pinned by Colonel Matt Perry. Additionally, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long administered the oath of office to the new troopers.

Intense physical and classroom training were completed over the course of several months, which earned troopers their badges. They will continue their training with troopers classified as Field Training Officers, totaling more than 400 hours of hands-on experience in the field.

Below is a list of troopers from cadet class #1021 and their assigned district and county.

Assigned CountyDistrictName
1SevierKnoxvilleJohn Fox
2CampbellKnoxvilleJames Roark
3BlountKnoxvilleCaleb Cross
4BlountKnoxvilleJake Tyler
5KnoxKnoxvilleChristopher Spradley
6BledsoeChattanoogaDevon Schwencke
7FranklinChattanoogaHunter Lawson
8MarionChattanoogaWilliam Rains
9RheaChattanoogaEthan Jones
10MarionChattanoogaJonathan Gray
11CheathamNashvilleGriffin Jones
12MontgomeryNashvilleBrandon McGowan
13MontgomeryNashvilleWilliam Stout
14RobertsonNashvilleBailey Williams
15Robertson – ScalesNashvilleTiffany Williams
16MontgomeryNashvilleTrent Hawkins
17MontgomeryNashvilleTrevor Case
18RobertsonNashvilleWill Cohan
19RutherfordNashvilleJe’Michael Handy
20WilliamsonNashvilleKailee Healey
21HumphreysNashvilleTyler Kieckhafer
22HumphreysNashvilleTimothy Mangan
23MontgomeryNashvilleIrish McDonald
24Robertson – ScalesNashvilleNobel Phillips
25RobertsonNashvilleCurtis Davenport
26SumnerNashvilleDaniel Ransom
27DavidsonNashvilleJason Murray
28RutherfordNashvilleAustin Smith
29WilsonNashvilleSamuel Nokes
30DicksonNashvilleHayden Hall
31HendersonMemphisCedric Miles
32Haywood – ScalesMemphisChristian Beauregard
33HaywoodMemphisRodney McCurry
34HaywoodMemphisTimothy Coss
35DyerMemphisBradley Keeton
36ShelbyMemphisJames Atkins
37LauderdaleMemphisLuke Osborn
38ShelbyMemphisJayln Mozee
39CockeFall BranchMaxwell Rick
40UnicoiFall BranchCody Swanner
41LawrenceLawrenceburgCody Rasberry
42BedfordLawrenceburgMicah Keele
43MarshallLawrenceburgColby Hopkins
44MadisonJacksonBrennen Smith
45McNairyJacksonJordan Sledge
46ObionJacksonJason Russell

Click here to view the pinning and swearing in ceremony. Individual photos of class #1021 are available upon request.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

