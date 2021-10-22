46 TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL CADETS PINNED

Troopers now begin 400 hours of field training
NASHVILLE – On October 18, 46 members of Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) cadet class #1021 were pinned by Colonel Matt Perry. Additionally, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long administered the oath of office to the new troopers.
Intense physical and classroom training were completed over the course of several months, which earned troopers their badges. They will continue their training with troopers classified as Field Training Officers, totaling more than 400 hours of hands-on experience in the field.
Below is a list of troopers from cadet class #1021 and their assigned district and county.
|Assigned County
|District
|Name
|1
|Sevier
|Knoxville
|John Fox
|2
|Campbell
|Knoxville
|James Roark
|3
|Blount
|Knoxville
|Caleb Cross
|4
|Blount
|Knoxville
|Jake Tyler
|5
|Knox
|Knoxville
|Christopher Spradley
|6
|Bledsoe
|Chattanooga
|Devon Schwencke
|7
|Franklin
|Chattanooga
|Hunter Lawson
|8
|Marion
|Chattanooga
|William Rains
|9
|Rhea
|Chattanooga
|Ethan Jones
|10
|Marion
|Chattanooga
|Jonathan Gray
|11
|Cheatham
|Nashville
|Griffin Jones
|12
|Montgomery
|Nashville
|Brandon McGowan
|13
|Montgomery
|Nashville
|William Stout
|14
|Robertson
|Nashville
|Bailey Williams
|15
|Robertson – Scales
|Nashville
|Tiffany Williams
|16
|Montgomery
|Nashville
|Trent Hawkins
|17
|Montgomery
|Nashville
|Trevor Case
|18
|Robertson
|Nashville
|Will Cohan
|19
|Rutherford
|Nashville
|Je’Michael Handy
|20
|Williamson
|Nashville
|Kailee Healey
|21
|Humphreys
|Nashville
|Tyler Kieckhafer
|22
|Humphreys
|Nashville
|Timothy Mangan
|23
|Montgomery
|Nashville
|Irish McDonald
|24
|Robertson – Scales
|Nashville
|Nobel Phillips
|25
|Robertson
|Nashville
|Curtis Davenport
|26
|Sumner
|Nashville
|Daniel Ransom
|27
|Davidson
|Nashville
|Jason Murray
|28
|Rutherford
|Nashville
|Austin Smith
|29
|Wilson
|Nashville
|Samuel Nokes
|30
|Dickson
|Nashville
|Hayden Hall
|31
|Henderson
|Memphis
|Cedric Miles
|32
|Haywood – Scales
|Memphis
|Christian Beauregard
|33
|Haywood
|Memphis
|Rodney McCurry
|34
|Haywood
|Memphis
|Timothy Coss
|35
|Dyer
|Memphis
|Bradley Keeton
|36
|Shelby
|Memphis
|James Atkins
|37
|Lauderdale
|Memphis
|Luke Osborn
|38
|Shelby
|Memphis
|Jayln Mozee
|39
|Cocke
|Fall Branch
|Maxwell Rick
|40
|Unicoi
|Fall Branch
|Cody Swanner
|41
|Lawrence
|Lawrenceburg
|Cody Rasberry
|42
|Bedford
|Lawrenceburg
|Micah Keele
|43
|Marshall
|Lawrenceburg
|Colby Hopkins
|44
|Madison
|Jackson
|Brennen Smith
|45
|McNairy
|Jackson
|Jordan Sledge
|46
|Obion
|Jackson
|Jason Russell
Click here to view the pinning and swearing in ceremony. Individual photos of class #1021 are available upon request.
