2-Vehicle Crash in Rockwood on Saturday

Brad Jones

Photo by Dudley Evans

On Saturday around 4pm, Rockwood Police, Fire, and EMS were all sent to a 2-vehicle accident in which one car flipped over on its top after impact. The Rockwood Police report indicates there were no serious injuries in the mishap as a Red Kia driven by 39-year-old Amy Crowe from Rockwood, was traveling southbound on Gateway Avenue at Rathburn Street, when she, according to the report, failed to stop at the red light, and struck an eastbound Jeep Cherokee in the passenger side crossing Gateway Avenue. The Jeep driven by 56-year-old Debbie Perkins from Rockwood flipped over  onto its top following the impact. According to the report, Perkins was taken to the hospital by family members and Crowe was uninjured but faces a couple of traffic citations following the accident.

