Woman arrested after smuggling attempt

A woman was arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Morgan County Correctional Complex. Officials with the state Department of Correction say that Kambria Thomas came to the prison to visit an inmate, but that during a search at the entry checkpoint, a guard noticed something suspicious.

While being questioned, Thomas gave investigators a package containing a little over two ounces of meth and approximately one ounce of marijuana. Thomas was taken by prison officials to the Morgan County Jail on charges including the introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

