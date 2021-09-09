Winona Judkins Harrel, Oak Ridge

Winona Judkins Harrel, age 93, formerly of Oak Ridge, died Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born September 30, 1927, in the home of her maternal grandparents, near the towns of Pottsville and Atkins, Arkansas, in the rural community known as Belle’s Chapel. She was the oldest child of Archie Rudolph “Pete” Judkins and Eura Alene “Tootsie” Keener Judkins. Winona was married to Hicklin Albert Harrel, Jr. for over 69 years, with whom she had three children. Winona graduated from Atkins High School in 1945, where she was class valedictorian. She received a scholarship to attend Arkansas Polytechnic College, now known as Arkansas Tech University, where she graduated with an Associate degree in 1947. She was the first member of her family to attend college and set the standard for her younger siblings – all of whom went on to graduate from four-year colleges.

Winona moved from Arkansas to Houston, Texas in 1948 to live with a friend and worked as a stenographer for Humble Oil and Refining Company, which later became part of Exxon Mobil Corporation. She met her future husband, Hicklin, at the Central Church of Christ in Houston, in the fall of 1948. They were married about eight months later on April 21, 1949. In 1968, Winona earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Houston where she was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. Following over 10 years of teaching elementary school in Oak Ridge and Clinton, TN and some intermittent teaching in Albuquerque, New Mexico, she entered real estate sales and income tax preparation work. With progressive experience, she passed the rigorous examination to become an Enrolled Agent (i.e. enrolled to practice before the Internal Revenue Service, the same as an attorney, certified public accountant, or an actuary). Winona was a member of the church of Christ her entire adult life. She taught Sunday School and organized and participated in numerous church activities over the years. She was also a member of the Clinch Bend Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) where she served as Chaplain.

Winona is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Hicklin.

She is survived by daughter, Janet Harrel Tallent and husband, Mark; son, Craig Hicklin Harrel and wife, Elizabeth Anne; daughter, Lee Alison Williams and husband, Kenneth; two granddaughters, Erin Elizabeth Tallent, and Caitlin Tallent Hines and husband, Keegan; one great-granddaughter, Sally Claire Hines; and three siblings, Billy Ray Judkins, Phyllis Holleman, and Brenda Adams and husband, Douglas. Memorial donations may be made in Winona’s name to the Clinch Bend Chapter, DAR and sent to Teri Oaks, Regent, P.O. Box 839, Norris, Tennessee 37828.

The family will receive friends 9 am-11 am Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge with a funeral service to follow at 11 am with gospel ministers David Nelson and Steve Riley officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Winona Judkins Harrel please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

