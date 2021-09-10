Wilma Rhea Brown Jones, Wartburg

Wilma Rhea Brown Jones, age 80, of Wartburg went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ray “Poppy” Brown; mother, Lilly Rose Brown; husband, Robert Allen Jones; daughter, Sheila Kay Jones Hembree; son, Kim Allen Jones; sisters, Ordean Ooten and Barbara Doss.

She is survived by her loving son, Kelly Lynn Jones of Wartburg; granddaughter, Jeannie Basler and husband, Nathan Basler of Lancing; granddaughter, Joanie Hammock and husband, Brandon Hammock of Sunbright; grandson, Brandon Hembree of Lancing; son-in-law, Bobby Gene Hembree; great-grandchildren, Brookelyn Sheyenne Basler, Johnathan Tyler Hammock, Ethan Brandon Hammock, Trevor Blade Hembree, Brylie Shablis Basler and Ian Speed Hammock; great-great-grandson, Brandon Lee “Baby B” Hammock; sisters, Lois Lowe, Loma Sexton, and Delma Bradley and special family member, Janet Brown Wormsley and a host of extended family.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 10, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 10:00-12:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Bro. Nathan Basler officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Wilma Rhea Brown Jones.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wilma Jones, of Wartburg, TN, please visit our floral store.

