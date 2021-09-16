Wilma Pauline Hawn, Oakdale

Ms. Wilma Pauline Hawn, age 87, of Oakdale, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Life Care Center of Morgan County. She retired from Roane Hosiery. Pauline loved the Lord, she was a 50-year member of 1st Baptist Church in Oakdale where she was a Sunday school teacher as well as Bible school.

She is preceded in death by her son: Russel J. Hawn.

The last child of Frank & Ethel Hamilton.

Granddaughter: Teresa Lewis.

She is survived by two sons & daughters-in-law: George Douglas & Cynthia Hawn, and Frank Allen & Jeanette Hawn.

Two daughters & sons-in-law: Denise & Steve Owens, and Deonna & Billy Turner.

Daughter-in-law: Mary Hawn.

Ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Special niece and nephew: Sharon and Don Robinson.

And many other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Bill Young officiating. The graveside service will follow in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.

The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Morgan County for the care they showed their mother during her stay.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Hawn family.

