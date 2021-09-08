William Pascal (WP) Thurman, Clinton

William Pascal (WP) Thurman, founder of the Norris Memorial Garden, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on September 4, 2021 in Oak Ridge, TN.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carleen Bullock Thurman. He will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by his nieces and nephews: David Lawrence, Erie, PA; Karen Lawrence, Bloomington, IL; Lydia Higgins, Coral Springs, FL; Linda Thurman Pash, Colorado Springs, CO; Lori Thurman Pyle, Cartersville, GA; Leah Thurman Roberts, Cartersville, GA; and Louis Thurman, Milton, GA. He is preceded in death by a nephew, Jeffrey Sutton, Ocala, FL.

WP, as he was known to everyone, was born in 1932 to Leona and Luther Thurman, Sr. He was the youngest of four children. He graduated from Norris High School in 1951 and served in the Army National Guard. He started the Norris Memorial Garden in the early 1960s and proudly operated it until 2020.

WP was a lover of animals, the Knoxville Ice Bears Hockey team, and University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball. He belonged to the Norris Lions Club and in 2015 he received the “Devoted Lion Award” for 50 years of service. He was always quick with a smile and a laugh and was a dear friend to so many.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 2:00-3:30 pm at Holly Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S Charles Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN. A funeral service will immediately follow at Holly Gamble and graveside service at Norris Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Norris Lions Club. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

