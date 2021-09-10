William Bryan Edwards, Oliver Springs

William Bryan Edwards, age 60, of Oliver Springs, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021

He was a welder and enjoyed the special interest of Competitive Barbecue.

Bryan is preceded in death by his father George Edwards; spouse Mary Edwards; and stepbrother Josh Daniels.

He is survived by his mother Carolyn Edwards of Oliver Springs; children Blake Edwards (Rachel Edwards) of Oliver Springs, Bethany Raby (Cody Raby) of Kingston; stepbrother Jason Daniels of Oliver Springs; sister Melinda Hatmaker of Oliver Springs; grandchildren Hudson Edwards of Oliver Springs, Elin & Elliot Raby of Kingston; special friend Jason Stouffer; girlfriend Tammy McCarter and her family.

The family will have a visitation from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. There will be no service at this time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Edwards family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Edwards, please visit our floral store.

