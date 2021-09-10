William Bryan Edwards, Oliver Springs

William Bryan Edwards, age 60, of Oliver Springs, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021

He was a welder and enjoyed the special interest of Competitive Barbecue.

Bryan is preceded in death by his father George Edwards; spouse Mary Edwards; and stepbrother Josh Daniels.

He is survived by his mother Carolyn Edwards of Oliver Springs; children Blake Edwards (Rachel Edwards) of Oliver Springs, Bethany Raby (Cody Raby) of Kingston; stepbrother Jason Daniels of Oliver Springs; sister Melinda Hatmaker of Oliver Springs; grandchildren Hudson Edwards of Oliver Springs, Elin & Elliot Raby of Kingston; special friend Jason Stouffer; girlfriend Tammy McCarter and her family.

The family will have a visitation from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. There will be no service at this time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Edwards family.

