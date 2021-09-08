Wilker Eugene Anderson, Clinton

Wilker Eugene Anderson, age 60 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Fairhope, Alabama where he was participating in a work project.

Gene was born on September 25, 1960 in Harriman, Tennessee. Despite traveling frequently for work, he has always resided in this area and attended Oliver Springs High School. Gene most recently worked in environmental waste clean up and restoration as a Health and Safety Officer. Those who knew Gene will remember his sense of humor and that he loved to make people laugh with his pranks. He was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed fishing, music, bird watching, and the Vols.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Cinda Lou Anderson; grandparents, Wilker and Dorothy Bray, John and Maggie Anderson.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Katherine Anderson; daughter, Jaclyn Gibson and husband Hubert; granddaughters, Tiffany and Evelyn; siblings, Janet Adkisson and her family, Curtiss Anderson and his family, Frank Anderson and his family; several special friends and coworkers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Graveside service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Anderson family. www.Sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gene Anderson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

