Watching BBB TV-12 On Our Website

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 3 Views

A Whole new Video player with a Chat Window is now available on our Website

Well if you’ve not already noticed, we have moved our video player from the side bar to its own dedicated page. We did this for two reasons. One, the player on the sidebar was just too small and didn’t have the quality that we want. Secondly, Boxcast has added a new Chat feature that can be used for each program that airs on BBB TV-12. You can now chat with friends as you watch our programs. This feature should make watching high school football more interesting, especially this week when we have the State’s Oldest Running Rivalry take place on the OEB Law Game of the Week – Rockwood at Harriman live at 7pm (pregame) on Friday, September 24, 2021.

To access the new video player, just click on the Watch BBB TV-12 Programming tab and there you can watch all our live programming, plus archived programs too.

As always, you can watch us on Comcast Channel 12 in Roane and Anderson Counties, and parts of Morgan and Cumberland. And on Channel 230 in Campbell County and in Fairfield Glade.

What if you own a Roku, FireTV, or AppleTV streaming device, then add the “BOXCAST” Channel to your device. Then Open the Channel and search for BBB Communications. You’ll be able to watch us live or archived programming on your TV (a lot of which is in HD).

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Joint workshop on Two new school buildings plan in Roane County Held Last Night

The Roane County Commission and Roane County Board of Education met in a joint workshop …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: