Watching BBB TV-12 On Our Website

Well if you’ve not already noticed, we have moved our video player from the side bar to its own dedicated page. We did this for two reasons. One, the player on the sidebar was just too small and didn’t have the quality that we want. Secondly, Boxcast has added a new Chat feature that can be used for each program that airs on BBB TV-12. You can now chat with friends as you watch our programs. This feature should make watching high school football more interesting, especially this week when we have the State’s Oldest Running Rivalry take place on the OEB Law Game of the Week – Rockwood at Harriman live at 7pm (pregame) on Friday, September 24, 2021.

To access the new video player, just click on the Watch BBB TV-12 Programming tab and there you can watch all our live programming, plus archived programs too.

As always, you can watch us on Comcast Channel 12 in Roane and Anderson Counties, and parts of Morgan and Cumberland. And on Channel 230 in Campbell County and in Fairfield Glade.

What if you own a Roku, FireTV, or AppleTV streaming device, then add the “BOXCAST” Channel to your device. Then Open the Channel and search for BBB Communications. You’ll be able to watch us live or archived programming on your TV (a lot of which is in HD).

