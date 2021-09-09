Walter Thomas Hackler, Harriman

News Department 10 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Mr. Walter Thomas Hackler, age 82, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 with family at his home. He was born on August 8, 1939, to William and Esthel Hackler. He was a hard worker and retired as a forklift operator at  Coronet Industries. He was a good Christian man and knew exactly where his eternal bed was going to be. He was married just shy of 2 years to his wife Clara Hackler and he was a very loving, faithful, and caring husband. He was a very generous and honest man and loved spending time with his family. He will be missed terribly by all of his friends and family. He is preceded in death by his parents: William and Esthel Hackler; sisters: Betty Brogdon and Rosalie Husband; and brothers: Edward Lee Hackler and Bobby D. Hackler. He is survived by:

Wife: Clara Hackler                                               of Harriman, TN

Sisters: Beatrice Nance                                        of North Carolina

Hazel Fredrick                                         of Harriman, TN

Loretta Pelfrey                                         of Rockwood, TN

Favorite Niece: Jennifer Bryant                         of Rockwood, TN

Favorite Nephew: Eddie Roberts                       of Dalton, GA

Cremation arrangements have been made for Mr. Walter Thomas Hackler. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Walter Hackler.

About News Department

Check Also

Claude (Shorty) McClure, 68

Claude (Shorty) McClure, age 68 passed away on Monday, September 6. Shorty was a proud …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: