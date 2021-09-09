Walter Thomas Hackler, Harriman

Mr. Walter Thomas Hackler, age 82, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 with family at his home. He was born on August 8, 1939, to William and Esthel Hackler. He was a hard worker and retired as a forklift operator at Coronet Industries. He was a good Christian man and knew exactly where his eternal bed was going to be. He was married just shy of 2 years to his wife Clara Hackler and he was a very loving, faithful, and caring husband. He was a very generous and honest man and loved spending time with his family. He will be missed terribly by all of his friends and family. He is preceded in death by his parents: William and Esthel Hackler; sisters: Betty Brogdon and Rosalie Husband; and brothers: Edward Lee Hackler and Bobby D. Hackler. He is survived by:

Wife: Clara Hackler of Harriman, TN

Sisters: Beatrice Nance of North Carolina

Hazel Fredrick of Harriman, TN

Loretta Pelfrey of Rockwood, TN

Favorite Niece: Jennifer Bryant of Rockwood, TN

Favorite Nephew: Eddie Roberts of Dalton, GA

Cremation arrangements have been made for Mr. Walter Thomas Hackler. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Walter Hackler.

