Vance Craig Gordon, Harriman

Vance Craig Gordon age 62 of Harriman, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021. He was born December 10, 1958, to the late Velma and Bill Gordon in Harriman, Tennessee. Vance was the baby of nine children. He attended and graduated from Harriman High School. He met and married the love of his life, Freda Sue Mayton. Vance worked as a Machinist for Alba Health in Rockwood, Tennessee for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, woodwork and spending time with his family and friend. Vance was a very loving and caring person to friends that he met.

In addition to his parents, Vance is preceded in death by his wife of more than 30 years, Freda Sue Mayton; Two brothers; One sister.

Vance leaves to mourn in his passing

Son Brice Mayton and wife Chelsea of Harriman, Tennessee

Daughter Amanda Swicegood of Oliver Spring, Tennessee

Granddaughter Kenley Sue Mayton of Harriman, Tennessee

Devoted Friend Kelly Choates

3 sisters Sallie Mae Collins of Harriman, Tennessee

Carolyn Phillips of Harriman, Tennessee

Willene Griffin Gordon of Harriman, Tennessee

2 Brothers Tony Curtis Gordon

Milton Eugene Gordon of Harriman, Tennessee

1 Great Aunt Janice Clemons

Host of Nieces, Nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with Rev. Allen Hickman officiating. Burial to follow the Funeral Service in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Gordon Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Vance Craig Gordon please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

