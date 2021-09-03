UT Board of Trustees Executive Committee to Meet Sept. 10

KNOXVILLE – The Executive Committee of the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. CDT on Sept. 10.  The meeting will be held virtually with committee members participating electronically or by telephone.  The meeting will be webcast live and archived for later viewing; a link to the webcast will be available at tennessee.edu
 
Items on the Executive Committee agenda include:

  • Update from the president
  • Review of certain governance matters, including a recommended revision to the President Performance Review Policy, updates to the bylaws, and a revision to the Executive Committee Charter

Anyone with a disability or otherwise needing assistance may contact the individuals listed below to request auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate attendance. Contact may be made in writing, by email, or by telephone and should be received no later than 5 p.m. EDT on Sept. 8.
 
The agenda and materials for the meeting are available at: https://trustees.tennessee.edu/upcoming/.
 
The University of Tennessee System distributes this notice to all faculty and staff as part of its compliance with the adequate public notice requirement of state open meetings law.

