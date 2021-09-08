Two Vehicle Rollover at Patton Lane and Hwy 27 Injures Two

Harriman Fire Police and an Ems unit were dispatched today just after noon to a two-vehicle rollover wreck at the intersection of Patton Lane and Hwy 27 at the Rockwood Harriman City limits. The right lane of travel both north and south and Patton Lane towards the College was blocked until clearing of the roadway of the wreckage. Harriman Police tell us that two people were transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. HPD reported that one vehicle was heading southbound and making a left onto Patton Lane and turned and was impacted by the SUV heading northbound at the intersection and flipping onto its top. We do not have the names of those involved at this time pending the report being finished.

