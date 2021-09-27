Tommy Neal, Rockwood

Mr. Tommy Neal, age 61 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24th, 2021, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on February 21st, 1960, in Cincinnati, OH. He was an awesome dad, husband, grandfather, brother, and outdoorsman. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He also worked as a machine operator at Selective Structures in Athens, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas Neal Sr & Dee Gorth; and Brother: John M. Neal. He is survived by:

Wife:                           Mary Neal

Children:                    John Neal

                                    Emmy Neal

Son-in-law:                William Kutchka

Grandchildren:          Summer & Autumn

Brother:                      Kevin Langley (Brenda)

Sister:                         Sandra Steele (Tim)

                                    Tenika Cross (Steve)

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members, and very special friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Eric Hines officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Tommy Neal.

