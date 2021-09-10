Tina Phillips Bacon, Greenville (formerly Oak Ridge

Tina Phillips Bacon, age 94, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away September 3, 2021, in Greenville, SC. She was born September 16, 1926, in Overton County, Tennessee to the late Carson and Lona Phillips. Mrs. Bacon moved to Oak Ridge in 1946 after graduating from Rickman High School. She worked for Y-12 and ORNL for over 25 years. She married the late Robert H. Bacon in 1947. Tina was a member of First Baptist Church from 1980 until relocation to Greenville, SC in 2014. She sang in the Sanctuary Choir and later in the Senior Choir and was active in Sunday School, WMU, and decorating the church with flowers from her own garden. Tina received the Lifetime Membership Award from Arissa Garden Club for her many years of service.

Survivors include son, Mike Bacon, and wife, Patti Eby Bacon; granddaughters, Jennifer Clark and husband, Sean, and Stephanie Bacon; great-grandsons, Cohen and Cameron Clark, (all of Greenville, SC); sisters, Jane Cooper and husband, Glen, of Cookeville, TN and Faye Elam of Centerville, Ohio; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to First Baptist Memorial Reserve Fund, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830. The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Monday, September 13, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Rory Naeve officiating. The church respectfully requires all attendees to wear a mask. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements and an online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tina Phillips Bacon please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

