Thomas Bratton, 27, Oak Ridge

Thomas Bratton, age 27, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Thomas was born and raised in Oak Ridge and graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 2012. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. Thomas loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed going to sporting events, camping, hunting, boating, and many other outdoor activities. He grew up playing football, baseball, and basketball at the Oak Ridge Boys & Girls Club and played on both the golf team and baseball team at Jefferson Middle School and ORHS. He was an avid fan of the UT Vols, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Braves. Thomas worked at Downtown Hardware during high school, a Clary family tradition. He worked as a driver for UPS at the time of his death. His loving eyes, bright smile, and compassion for others will be truly missed.

Thomas was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Billy Bratton of Duck River, TN, and maternal grandparents, Tom Clary, Jr. & Sarah Clary of Oak Ridge, TN.

Survivors include parents, Tom & Ann Bratton, and brother, Chandler Bratton of Oak Ridge, TN; parental grandmother, Sue Bratton of Duck River, TN; uncles and aunts, Dr. Tom & Deborah Clary and Roger & Sondra Clary of Oak Ridge, TN; Bob & Donna Bratton and Joe & Amy Bratton of Dickson, TN; numerous cousins; and many loving friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Thomas to the Oak Ridge Boys & Girls Club at bgcor.org or to a charity of your choice. The family will receive friends 1-3 pm Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at 3 pm with Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas Clary Bratton please visit our Tribute Store.

