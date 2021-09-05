TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Cumberland County

The TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting at the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway just off I-40 in Cumberland County.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol attempted to stop an individual traveling along Interstate 40 in Cumberland County who was the subject of a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) out of Kentucky. The man refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The subject took Exit 329 and entered a nearby field. He reportedly returned to the roadway and attempted to get back on the interstate. In the process, he struck a Cumberland County deputy’s vehicle head-on, injuring the deputy. The subject’s vehicle left the roadway and traveled down an embankment. As troopers and deputies approached the vehicle, the situation escalated, and for reasons still under investigation, a trooper fired shots, striking the subject. He was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. The Cumberland County deputy who was injured during the crash was also airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

