Tammy Gibbs, Maryville

Tammy Gibbs, age 57, of Maryville, TN passed away unexpectedly at Newport Medical Center on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Tammy loved her grandkids and her kids. She had a strong, loving heart and was a devoted Mamaw.

Tammy is preceded in death by her father, Alford Morgan, and mother, Margaret Drinnen, her brother, Joe Morgan, her niece Kathy Drinnen and her granddaughter Jaylon Taylor.



She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Mitchell of Knoxville, TN and Justine Taylor and husband Carl of Clinton, TN; brother, Michael Drinnen (Bea) of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Sheila Wolfenbarger (Mark) of Clinton, TN, Deborah Rosenbaulm (Johnny) of Strawberry Plains, TN, Kathy Perry (Butch) of Knoxville, TN. Tammy is survived by her grandchildren, Jerrica and Jazmine Mitchell, Justice Boyd, Jaiden Hooper, Jevin Hooper, Jameson and Jaxon Taylor along with several nieces and nephews, a close friend Bobby Wallen, and a host of other relatives and friends.



There will be a Celebration of Life service for Tammy at a later date. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

