Susan Joan Stone Smith, Harriman

Susan Joan Stone Smith, age 65 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on December 2nd, 1944, in Portland, Oregon. She was a loving wife with a huge heart. She would do anything for anyone and was an excellent and hard worker. She is preceded in death by her parents: Carl E. Stone & Georgene Johnson Stone. She is survived by:

Husband: Erva Lee Smith of Harriman, TN

Children: Sean E. Halford of Charleston, SC

Genevieve Halford of Harriman, TN

Stepchildren: Helen Deanne Rhinesmith of Acworth, GA

Erva Lee Smith Jr. of Albuquerque, NM

Siblings: Steven D. Stone of Alaska

Carla L. Stone of Seattle, WA

Jeffery S. Stone of Alaska

Sandra J. Freeman of Washington

Along with several extended family members, friends, and members of their church family.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a time for a celebration of life will be posted at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Susan Joan Stone Smith.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

