Susan Estes Weber, Kingston

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Susan Estes Weber, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.  She was born February 12, 1945, in Wallins Creek, Kentucky.  She loved spending time with her grandchildren.  Susan enjoyed being around people.  She also enjoyed sewing and cooking while able.  Preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Weber; daughter, Cynthia Elaine Weber; brothers, Richard Estes, Bill Estes, Jerry Estes, and Joey Estes.

SURVIVORS

Son                               Gary Weber of Kingston

Daughter                      Beth Weber & David Phillips of Kingston

Grandchildren              Dianna, Kayla, Roni-Jean, and Ashley

Great-grandchildren     Matthew, Hailie, Damien, Layla, Jody, Kelsey, Nick, Abbey, and Mary Jane

Great-great-grandson    Coleson

Sisters                         Charlotte Wriston of Tilden, IL

                                    Brenda Westover & husband, David of Wooster, OH

                                    Rose Bishop & husband, Kenny of Medina, OH

                                    Cindy Brown & husband, Les of Medina, OH

Brothers                      Johnny Estes of Medina, OH

                                    David Estes & wife, Maryann of Medina, OH

                                    Gary Estes of Medina, OH

Sisters-in-law             Mary Casto & husband, Ronnie of Lodi, OH

                                    Margaret Weber of Mansfield, OH        

A host of extended family and special friends        

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Gage Patterson officiating.  Interment will follow at New Midway Cemetery.  Serving as pallbearers will be David Phillips, Greg Hughes, Nick Phillips, Riley Frazer, Matthew Morgan, and Cody Hughes.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Susan Weber, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Rose Bernice Galloway Braden, 80

Rose Bernice Galloway Braden, born June 2, 1941, passed away on September 12, 2021, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: