States Oldest Rivalry

Harriman and Rockwood have met on the gridiron for 102 times. Friday night, the Rivarly will take place for the 103rd time and it will be the OEB Law Game of the Week on BBB TV-12.

Harriman and Rockwood started playing each other in 1921. They’ve played every year since 1924. Yes, they’ve played more than once in a year a few times. This is how you get the 103rd meeting in the 100th Year of playing one another.

Rockwood leads the series 60-36-6, and has won 4 out of the last 5, 11 out of the last 13, and 19 out of the last 22. As a matter of fact, you have to go back to the late 90’s since Harriman has won more than 2 games in a row.

Harriman won 4 consecutive games starting in 1996 – 1999, which coincided with the hiring of long-time Rockwood Head Coach, John Webb (1996 – Current).

What does this year hold for the rivalry game? Harriman is 3-2 coming into the game with consecutive blowout victories over Sale Creek and Sunbright, while Rockwood has dropped 3 straight (1-3) including the 43-14 thumping by Monterey last week.

What can we expect on Friday Night? A smash mouth, chippy, hard fought game that will go to the team that wants it the most.

Rockwood had 7 starters on both sides of the ball returning, but Coach Webb has seen the injury bug hurt them at a key position, Quarterback. Dryston Turner went down with a leg injury in the Sweetwater game and hasn’t returned to that spot yet.

But even with the injuries, Rockwood seems to not be playing up to their potential. After the loss at Sweetwater where they gave up a big lead only to lose 36-35, the Tigers had a game canceled due to COVID with Cloudland, but then a 21-0 loss to county rival Kingston, showed some true promise, but then the hosted Monterey last week and took it on the chin, 43-14.

We’ve not had the pleasure of seeing the Blue Devils this season so it’s hard to tell you much about them. They are 3-2 on the season, they’ve scored 107 points, while giving up 129. They are 1-1 in Region 2 – 1A with a big 45-0 thrashing of Sunbright just a week ago.

Both these teams have been playing football for over 100 years, with this series being in it’s 100th year and 103rd meeting, we don’t see an end to this series anytime soon, well, unless the Roane County Schools and Roane County Commission approve the plan to consolidate Harriman and Rockwood. Then, the long standing tradition will come to an end.

Join us Friday night at 7pm for our Pre-game, and 7:30pm for the Kickoff of this week’s OEB Law Game of the Week. We air on Comcast Channel 12 in Roane County, Anderson County, parts of Morgan County and Cumberland County, and on Channel 230 in Campbell County and in Fairfield Glade.

Don’t have cable? You can watch us on our website (bbbtv12.com/watch-BBB-TV-12-Programming), on our Facebook page (Facebook.com/bbbtv12), YouTube (YouTube.com/bbbtv12), Twitter (Twitter.com/bbbtv12). Or if you have a streaming device such as a Roku, FireTV, or AppleTV, you can add the channel “BOXCAST”, then once added, open the channel and search for BBB Communications. Then you can watch the game in HD on your TV.

A video describing how to do this can be found here. (https://www.facebook.com/cameraman91569/videos/10158447236889310)

