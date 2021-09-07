State legislature posthumously honors James Cox

Photos Courtesy of Anderson County Government
Lt. Governor Randy McNally recently presented the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue with a State of Tennessee proclamation honoring the Zoo’s founder, the late James Cox. Cox’s family accepted the proclamation.

CLINTON – Local members of the Tennessee General Assembly have honored the late James Cox, founder of the Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue, who died unexpectedly in February 2021.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally visited the local zoo in mid-August to present to Cox’s family the State’s proclamation honoring James and his life. The legislature approved the proclamation, signed by Speaker of the House, Rep. Cameron Sexton, and Rep. John Ragan, in March 2021. However, the formal presentation was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last several months have been rough since losing James, but yesterday brought an amazing surprise as James received a Proclamation from the state of Tennessee which was received by Cade, Corbin and Mary Lou!” the Zoo wrote on its Facebook the day after Lt. Governor McNally presented the framed document.

“A huge thank you to everyone who helped make this happen,” the Zoo’s Facebook post stated. “But a special thank you to Pete Sexton and Mayor Terry Frank. It is a special honor and it warms our hearts to know how much James meant to so many,” the post said.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, left, talks with Corbin Cox, second from left, Mary Lou Redmond, and Cade Cox.

James Cox had a passion for animals that inspired him, in 1996, to create the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue, which became a safe haven for animals, 98-percent of which were rescues.

“This was a very special presentation, as the Anderson County Commission, in 2018, designated the Little Ponderosa as a certified nature, rehabilitation, and educational exhibit center, and named the facility Anderson County’s official zoo,” Mayor Frank said.

“We so miss James. But we know his family will strive to continue his amazing legacy oflove for all animals, and we know the community will continue to support the zoo,” the mayor said.

In his position as Zoo founder and owner, James enjoyed educating visitors, celebrating family and community, and providing forever homes to many abandoned and forgotten animals.

“A man of integrity, James Cox expressed his love for the Creator in his care of animals, and when he looked into the eyes of an animal, he saw the great work of an awesome God,” the proclamation says.

“His desire to nurture and support extended to all creatures, human and animal alike, as he cared for the poor, injured, and helpless.”

James’ family, including his sons, Corbin and Cade, and his partner, Mary Lou Redmond, have vowed to continue James’ legacy and his dream of expanding the zoo and caring for more animals.

To learn more about the zoo and rescue, and its work, visit https://littleponderosazoo.com.

