Stan McGraw Thomas, Knoxville

Stan McGraw Thomas, age 63, of Knoxville, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2021, with his family by his side. He was of the Protestant faith, a 10-year leukemia survivor, a member of Local #102 of the Pipefitter Union, a member of the Harriman American Legion Post # 232, a member of the NAACP, and the Tennessee Picnic Association of Newport, Tennessee. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed coin collecting, and loved to play dominos.

He was preceded in death by:

Parents: Fred “Cabbage” Thomas and Myrtle Thomas

Sister: Virginia Joyce Thomas

Brothers: Ralph Lynn Thomas and Estelle Dockery

Niece: Tasia Little

He is survived by:

Sisters: Hylanda Thomas of Chattanooga, TN.

Colleen Little of FT. Lauderdale, FL.

Brothers: Gil Thomas (Addie) of Newport, TN.

Tyrone Thomas (Seressa) of Rockwood, TN.

Randy Thomas of Los Angeles, CA.

The family of Stan McGraw Thomas will receive friends on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021, at Evans Mortuary between the hours of 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside and Interment will be in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, Tennessee, at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Stan McGraw Thomas.

