Sonya Lee Patterson, Briceville

Sonya Lee Patterson, age 53 of Briceville, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 29, 1967, in Cleveland, OH. She cherished the time she spent with her children especially her grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all.

She is preceded in death y her father, Jessie White.

She is survived by: husband, Charlie Kennedy; children, Kenny Patterson, Dustin Patterson, Heather Patterson, Samantha Kennedy; 11 grandchildren; mother, Mary Mayernik; siblings, Wanda White, Tammy Sebber and husband Jack, John Mayernik, Dawn Revis, and Ron Rivera; several aunts, uncles, and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm. Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 am at the Kennedy Cemetery in Briceville. www.holleygamble.com

