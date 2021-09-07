Shirley McCabe Payne, Rockwood

Mrs. Shirley McCabe Payne, age 85 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born December 9, 1935, in Spring City, TN. Shirley was a member of Rockwood United Methodist Church and a retired receptionist from Citizens Federal Bank in Rockwood, TN. she was preceded in death by her Parents; Pat & Mary McCabe, Husband; Eugene “Sardine” Payne, Daughter; Mary Kate Bowman, Sisters; Helen Prescott, Lillian Vance, Penny Conley and Patsy Jewell.

Survivors Include:

Son: Marcus Payne of Rockwood, TN.

3 Grandchildren: Keaton and Kara Bowman, Michelle Reid

Sister: Evelyn Heath of Spring City, TN.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Cremation Arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Shirley McCabe Payne.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

