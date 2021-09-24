SHERIFF BARKER TO BE HONORED BY OPAW

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

On October 2nd, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker will be recognized as the 2021 First Responder of the Year by the non-profit organization, Operation Angel Wing (OPAW). OPAW is an organization that works as a liaison specifically targeting the individual needs of American veterans/first responders and their families suffering from the devastating effects of Post-Traumatic Stress as a direct result of their service. Operation Angel Wing is dedicated to aiding and assisting our service men and women in whatever capacity needed as a single or family unit.

“Out of eighteen thousand law enforcement agencies in the U.S to introduce the proactive concepts of Peer Advocacy within their agency, only five percent have been inducted. Sheriff Barker’s concern and take action mentality to introduce the OPAW Peer Advocacy Training and Support Program in his agency has catapulted him to the frontline in regards to battling our nation’s mental and behavioral health crisis” stated OPAW’s Mary Millsaps. Millsaps went on to say “Sheriff Barker is an example of a true community leader keeping his men and women of service not only safe, but mentally and emotionally well.”

Sheriff Barker believes the OPAW program is life changing. “It truly is an honor to be recognized by this amazing organization. The work they do for those who are called to serve their country and community is truly remarkable. They are changing and reforming lives daily” Barker stated.

Sheriff Barker will accept this honor at the sixth annual George H. Neeley Veterans Memorial Fundraiser at Big Ridge State Park from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Tennessee Consumers Should Learn to Spot the Signs of Flooded Vehicle Scams

Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Shares Safety Message NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: