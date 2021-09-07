Sheila Mae Poore, Rocky Top

Sheila Mae Poore age 63 of Rocky Top, passed away September 2, 2021. Sheila was born to Glen and Inez Foust of Rocky Top. She was of the Baptist faith.

Sheila was the pillar of her family. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She was always laughing and had a beautiful soul. Sheila was a person that if you met her, you’d never forget her. She had a heart of gold and loved everyone she met.

Sheila is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Inez Golden Foust, son Derick James Poore, and sister Sandy Foust all of Rocky Top.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, David L. “stick” Poore;

Sisters; Brenda and Ed Bishop of Clinton, Kay and Ned Maiden of Rocky Top, Shona and Rick Shultz of Clinton

Brother, Larry David “Bo” and Debbie Foust of Clinton

Nieces; Deidra and Billy Fritts of Rocky Top, Shannon and Josh Smith of Powell, Jennifer Maiden of Rocky Top, Ashley Wilson of Clinton

Nephews; Robert and Sonya Bishop of Andersonville, Chris and Krissy Bishop of Clinton

Great Nieces; Samantha and Branden Carroll of Rocky Top, Brittany Bishop of Clinton, Sara Bishop of Clinton

Great Nephews; Donavon Boruff of Rocky Top, Eli Bishop of Clinton, Jaxon and Kolton Wilson of Clinton, Caleb Thurman and Cam Smith of Powell

Great-Great-Nieces; Sophia and Maleia Carroll of Rocky Top

Great-Great-Nephews; Zander Carroll of Rocky Top and a host of wonderful family and friends.

Special friends; Richard Seiber, Mary Comer, Todd Braden and a special thank you to the Poore family, she loved each and every one of you.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 6-8 pm with the memorial service to follow at 8 pm with Rev. CH Baird officiating. www.holleygamble.com

