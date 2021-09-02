Scottie Dean Hill, Rockwood

Mr. Scottie Dean Hill, age 50, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at home. Scottie was born in Cleveland, Tennessee on December 31, 1970, but lived his life in Rockwood. He graduated from Rockwood High School in 1992. Scottie was a wonderful Husband and Father and Papa to his granddaughter, Sophia. Scottie was a loving, kind, generous man. He never met a stranger, and always enjoyed talking to people. He was always willing to help others. Scottie loved all his family and friends. He attended the Eagle Furnace Baptist Church in Rockwood. Scottie had many trades of interest in his life. He worked at Walmart and Spur Gas in the early 1990s. He was also a building contractor for 26 years. He later had an Auction for many years and was also a Landlord. Scottie enjoyed going fishing, auctions, and most of all spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence D. Hill, Jr. and mother, Nancy M. Boles Hill; and sister-in-law, Glenda Howell.

Survivors include:

Wife: Sandy Hill of Rockwood, TN who was blessed with 29 years of marriage and have been together since 1988

Daughter & Son-in-law: Tasha N. & Derek Wallace of Rockwood, TN

Son: Nathan A. Hill of Rockwood, TN

Granddaughter: Sophia M. Wallace

And an expected Grandson

Brothers: Daryl (Angie) Hill of Rockwood, TN

Jeff (Terri) Hill of Oliver Springs, TN

Sister: Lisa (Lester) Hunter of Coalfield, TN

Sister-in-law: Alicia Hill of Rockwood, TN

Mother-in-law: Clara L. Mitchell of Rockwood, TN

Brothers-in-law: Bruce (Rettie) Brown of Maryville, TN

Tony (Stacey) Brown of Harriman, TN

Stacey “Cotton” (Tammy) Edwards Brown of Rockwood, TN

Charles Howell of Kingston, TN

And a host of special nephews and nieces, and great-nieces and great-nephews

And so many special friends and family.

“We will forever be grateful for our family and friends during this time”.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Ronnie Turpin officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

