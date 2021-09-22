Sarah Jane Guinn, Lancing

Mrs. Sarah Jane Guinn, age 72 of Lancing, formerly of Derry, Northern Ireland, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was a loving Wife, Mom, Sister, and Grandma.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Johnny and Annie Gilmour.

And two sisters: Rosealeen Gilmour and Mary Thomson.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years: Alan Guinn.

One son: John and wife Heather Guinn.

Two sisters: Ann and her husband Sean Doyle and Jean Ramsey.

Three brothers: John Gilmour, Jimmy Gilmour, and Eddie and wife Jane Gilmour.

Two grandchildren: Brayden and Kaylann Guinn.

One brother-in-law: Bryan Thomson.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 pm. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Dustin Bonham officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Sarah Guinn.

