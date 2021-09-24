Sarah Danielle Mullins, 35, Wartburg

Sarah Danielle Mullins of Wartburg (born September 29, 1985) passed away at Roane Medical Center on September 21, 2021, at the age of 35.

Sarah had a big, generous, and kind heart; always putting others before herself. When she would go shopping, if she found something she thought someone would like, she would buy it for them. It always made her happy doing good deeds for others.

She is preceded in death by her father, Denny Mullins; grandparents, Sterling and June Butler, and Lena Mullins; and uncle, Carlos Butler.

She is survived by her mother, Charlotta Butler of Wartburg; sister, Deidra Burke; niece, Ana Ellis; nephews, A.J., Leroy, and Alex Burke; special aunt, Lolita Disney; and cousins: Kadian Butler, Travis Butler, and Terry Butler.

The family is honoring Sarah’s wishes to be cremated. They will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sarah Mullins.

